Smith and Norell host Columbia Get Out and Vote rally the night before election

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Democratic candidate for governor, Representative James Smith took one last opportunity to urge voters to hit the polls tomorrow.

Smith and his running mate, Representative Mandy Powers Norell, hosted the Columbia Get Out and Vote rally at Hunter Gatherer Brewery and Taproom.

Smith will head to AC Moore Elementary Tuesday morning to cast his vote before he heads to Washington Place in Downtown Columbia.