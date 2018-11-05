Smith and Norell host Columbia Get Out and Vote rally the night before election

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Democratic candidate for governor, Representative James Smith took one last opportunity to urge voters to hit the polls tomorrow.

Smith and his running mate, Representative Mandy Powers Norell, hosted the Columbia Get Out and Vote rally at Hunter Gatherer Brewery and Taproom.

Smith will head to AC Moore Elementary Tuesday morning to cast his vote before he heads to Washington Place in Downtown Columbia.

Categories: News, Politics
Tags:
Share

Related

McMaster and Evette take a tour of SC in last day ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android