Election Day information: Vote 2018 Coverage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2018 coverage, Voters are  heading to the polls this Election Day.

Voters this year are deciding on a number of key positions including Governor, seats in the South Carolina Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, plus, a Constitutional Amendment question and more.

Both candidates for Governor, Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith are hitting cities and towns across the state for last minute campaigning.

For details on election information, polling places visit https://www.scvotes.org/

Count on ABC Columbia News for election updates, live reports and election results on-line and on air.

