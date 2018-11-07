Vote 2018 Recap- Governor’s Race McMaster Speaks on Win, Smith on Concession

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) (AP)–  Governor Henry McMaster has been elected as the Governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results from the SC Election Commission.

Governor McMaster won with 54 % of the vote, compared to his opponent, Democratic Representative James Smith’s 46 %.

ABC Columbia spoke with both the McMaster on his win, and Smith on his concession.

Both parties held lively election night events in Columbia and ABC Columbia had crews at both camps.

According to the AP unofficial results, here are the numbers and precincts reporting:

2,260 of 2,261 precincts – 99 percent

Henry McMaster, GOP (i) 912,045 – 54 percent
James Smith, Dem 769,768 – 46 percent

