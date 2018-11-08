First flu death reported in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Health officials have confirmed the fist flu related death in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a person in the Low-Country has died due to complications from the flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 80 thousand Americans died from the flu and its complications last year.

For more information on how you can keep your family healthy or where to get vaccinated, click on the link below.

https://www.scdhec.gov/search?keywords=vaccinations