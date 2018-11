Flags at State House Flying at Half Staff in honor of Mass Shooting victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Flags are flying at Half Staff at the South Carolina State House in honor of the victims of the California mass shooting.

According to a release, The President has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all government buildings until sunset on Saturday, November 10, 2018, in honor of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting.