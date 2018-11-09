SCANA Rate hearing Live update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday there was more testimony from SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison. The testimony is part of a hearing at the South Carolina Public Service Commission over whether SCE&G can set rates in the wake of the VC Summer Nuclear fall out project.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is at the hearing and brings this live update.

Among the questions Friday, Addison was asked “Who is paying for the SCANA and SCE&G lawyers during this hearing? Ratepayers or stockholders?” Addison answered “I don’t know, the company is.”

Addison was also on the stand Thursday. When questioned, Addison denied asking an accountant to lie about the status of the VC Summer project.

Attorneys expect testimony in this hearing to continue through the end of the month.