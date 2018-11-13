Muschamp speaks on lessons learned by UF loss, looks ahead to Chattanooga

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Coming off their tough loss last Saturday at Florida, Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks are working to learn from their mistakes when they face FCS competition this weekend, hosting Chattanooga.

Kickoff against the Mocs, which falls on Senior Night for the USC upperclassmen, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A victory would give the Gamecocks six wins, making them eligible for a bowl game for the third-straight season, all of which have been under Muschamp’s watch.

On Tuesday, Carolina’s head coach broke down what positions have struggled, leading to the Gamecocks’ tackling woes, how the team isn’t holding on to the pain of their Gators loss, but aiming to grow from it, and also Muschamp’s excitement for his son, Jackson, to play for a second-straight SCISA State Championship with Hammond.