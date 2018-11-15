Lexington Coroner Identifies victim in Augusta Road Fatal Crash

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a fatal crash Thursday morning.

Police say it happened Augusta Road/ US 1 at Morgan Drive after 7 a.m. and 4 vehicles were involved.

According to the Coroner’s office, 22 year old Rusty Wayne Shull Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.

The coroner says Shull was traveling westbound on Augusta Road when a vehicle entered the roadway from Morgan Drive and struck his vehicle. The coroner says the collision caused Mr. Shull’s vehicle to cross into the eastbound lanes where two additional vehicles collided with his. Mr. Shull was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred, according to the coroner.

The drivers of the other vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Previous story:

After being closed for several hours due to the crash, Lexington Police reopened Augusta Road/ US 1 shortly before 1pm Thursday.

According to Lexington Police, the ‘fatality collision reconstruction’ investigation took several hours early Thursday.

Lexington Police say they are working to piece the facts of the accident together.

The following detours were in place for several hours:

US-1 inbound is detoured to I-20

Main Street outbound detoured to North Lake Drive/SC-6

South Lake Drive inbound detoured to Gibson Road to US-1

Officers say they will begin detouring outbound traffic onto Harmon Street.

Local traffic on US-1, between Lake Drive to Stoneridge Drive, will be allowed access to residences and businesses.

TRAFFIC UPDATE – Due to a fatality collision on Augusta Road/US-1, the @TownLexingtonSC Transportation Department making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours. pic.twitter.com/1SXVFZ8W5J — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 15, 2018