LOOK: Gamecocks unveil uniform combo for Chattanooga game Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks revealed their uniform combo for Saturday night’s home game against the Chattanooga Mocs.

USC will wear white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets.

USC will also honor American troops Saturday on Military Appreciation Day at Williams Brice Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Alternate Channel.