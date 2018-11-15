Rare Polio-like illness now affecting 2 children in the Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Post & Courier the State Health Department confirmed this week a second patient with acute flaccid myelitis in the Upstate.

According to officials, the rare Polio-like disease causes muscle weakness and sudden on-set paralysis.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say half the patients do not recover from the paralysis and some have serious complications afterwards.

Officials say initial symptoms of AFM are similar to those of a severe respiratory illness, along with a fever.