SC Doctors stress the need for vaccinations after more cases of measles reported in the upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO) – There have been six reported cases of the measles in the upstate.

Medical officials are keeping an eye on the disease in Spartanburg County.

DHEC officials say the measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Doctors we spoke with say everyone needs to make sure their immunization records are up to date.

DHEC says it has notified health care providers to be on the lookout for measles symptoms.

