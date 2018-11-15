Update: Augusta Road Reopens after Fatal Crash

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– After being closed for several hours due to a fatal crash, Lexington Police reopened Augusta Road/ US 1 shortly before 1pm Thursday.

According to Lexington Police, the ‘fatality collision reconstruction’ investigation took several hours early Thursday.

Investigators say the accident happened on Augusta Road/U-S 1 at Morgan Drive after 7 a.m. and 4 vehicles were involved.

The Coroner was called to the scene. Lexington Police say they are working to piece the facts of the accident together.

The following detours were in place for several hours:

US-1 inbound is detoured to I-20

Main Street outbound detoured to North Lake Drive/SC-6

South Lake Drive inbound detoured to Gibson Road to US-1

Officers say they will begin detouring outbound traffic onto Harmon Street.

Local traffic on US-1, between Lake Drive to Stoneridge Drive, will be allowed access to residences and businesses.

TRAFFIC UPDATE – Due to a fatality collision on Augusta Road/US-1, the @TownLexingtonSC Transportation Department making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours. pic.twitter.com/1SXVFZ8W5J — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 15, 2018