Parents should think twice before accepting medication for their children

Alondra De La Rosa,

(ABC News) -Kenneth Moton explains what questions parents should ask about their hospitalized child’s antibiotic prescriptions.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Health, News
Share

Related

Impact of Wildfires on your health
Rare Polio-like illness now affecting 2 children i...
Silent Voices event gives Midlands homeless commun...
Places of worship get FBI active shooter lessons

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android