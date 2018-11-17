Festival of Trees brings magic to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The ‘Festival of Trees’ is underway this weekend in the Midlands.

You can check out all the decorated designs. The trees will be on display at the South Carolina State Museum.

It features decorated evergreens, wreaths and other holiday items.

The event raises money for Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

WHO: Thousands of guests will experience the magic of the 29th Festival of Trees, a Palmetto Health Foundation signature fundraising event benefiting Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

WHAT: Festival of Trees will be held Friday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 18. The fundraising event will feature a silent auction of decorated trees, wreaths, menorahs and gifts.

Last year the event raised more than $300,00 according to organizers with the Palmetto Health Foundation. Details at http://FestivalofTreesColumbia.org.

Here is video from last year’s event.