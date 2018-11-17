WATCH: Jackie Bradley Jr. recaps World Series season, thanks Gamecocks for support

Greg Brzozowski,

ABC Columbia caught up with ALCS MVP, World Champion and Gamecock alum Jackie Bradley Jr. during the Chattanooga/Carolina football game Saturday night.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
