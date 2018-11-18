Muschamp on win over Mocs, bowl eligibility, and upcoming Clemson game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks’ 49-9 win over Chattanooga Saturday night will make Will Muschamp the first coach in Carolina history to lead a team to a bowl game in his first three years in charge of the program. But there’s still bigger goals and opponents ahead for USC.

Muschamp discussed the play of his team against the Mocs, the recent showings from his offense and Jake Bentley, and much more as South Carolina now gets ready for their rivalry week showdown at No. 2 Clemson. Coach also provided an update on injured players, play-calling against the Mocs, and more in his postgame comments.