Wilson watches her Gamecocks for first time as an alum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While back in the States from playing in China, nursing and recovering from an injury while playing international pro ball, Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson watched her former teammates and coaches clash with No. 9 Maryland, taking in her first game as a graduate of USC.

No. 10 Carolina fell to the Terrapins 85-61.