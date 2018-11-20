Cap’n Crunch cereal issues voluntary recall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Quaker Oats Company has issued a voluntary recall for a small supply of their Peanut Butter flavored Cap’n Crunch after officials same some of the cereal was distributed to five target stores because of a possible presence of salmonella.

The company says 21 boxed are affected, but out of an abundance of caution they put the recall in place to let consumers know that some of their products contained a health risk.

If you do have the items affected, you are asked not to consume the cereal, instead throw it away and take it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA says no illness from the recall have been reported. Quaker Oats says they are working with the FDA to make sure all of the impacted boxes are removed from store shelves.

The stores where the cereal was distributed to is listed in the link below. You can also get more information by calling 1800-234-6281 or click on the link: http://cu.pepsico.com/capncrunch