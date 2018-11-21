Thanksgiving Garbage Collection Schedule for City of Columbia

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday schedules for garbage collection.

According to officials, all garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 22, 2018, will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

City officials say garbage and recycle pickup will resume a regular schedule on Friday, November 23, 2018.

City residents can access the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app for iPhone or Android for weekly collection reminders and holiday schedule changes.

Residents can also sign up for other notification options online at http://columbiasc.net/solid-waste/recycling/waste-wizard.

