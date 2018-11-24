Curtis Wilson hits the ice : Columbia’s Holiday Ice rink

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The holiday season has brought a new feature to Columbiana Centre’s mall parking lot.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got a chance to check out the City of Columbia’s skating rink ‘ Columbia’s Holiday Ice’. Curtis took to the ice with representatives with the City to talk about the rink.

Check it out here.

It will be located at Columbiana Centre from Thursday November 22nd up until Monday January 21st!

The ice skating rink will be located outside of the mall at 155 Columbiana Circle and will operate at the following dates and times:

Opening Weekend Dates

Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Day) from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, November 23 (Day after Thanksgiving) from 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25 from 1 to 9 p.m.