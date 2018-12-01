Columbia’s Holiday on Ice rink at Columbiana Centre, we hit the ice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— Ice skating has returned to the Midlands. Columbia’s Holiday on Ice is now located in Columbiana Centre’s mall parking lot.

It is located at Columbiana Centre from Thursday November 22nd up until Monday January 21st!

The ice skating rink will be located outside of the mall at 155 Columbiana Circle and will operate at the following dates and times:

Now – Mon, Jan 21: 5pm – 10pm

The dates are as follows:

Sunday: 1pm-9pm

Monday-Thursday: 4pm-9pm

Friday: 4pm-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got a chance to check out the City of Columbia’s skating rink ‘ Columbia’s Holiday Ice’. Curtis took to the ice with representatives with the City to talk about the rink.

