Need a break from Christmas Shopping? You can hit the Ice Rink
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)—If you are looking for a little break in the middle of Christmas shopping, you can hit the Ice.
Columbia’s Holiday on Ice is now located in Columbiana Centre’s mall parking lot.
It is open now through Monday, January 21st.
The ice skating rink will be located outside of the mall at 155 Columbiana Circle and will operate at the following dates and times:
Now – Mon, Jan 21: 5pm – 10pm
The times are as follows:
Sunday: 1pm-9pm
Monday-Thursday: 4pm-9pm
Friday: 4pm-10pm
Saturday: 10am-10pm
PREVIOUS STORY:
ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson got a chance to check out the City of Columbia’s skating rink ‘ Columbia’s Holiday Ice’. Curtis took to the ice with representatives with the City to talk about the rink.
Check it out here.