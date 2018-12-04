Need a break from Christmas Shopping? You can hit the Ice Rink

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)—If you are looking for a little break in the middle of Christmas shopping, you can hit the Ice.

Columbia’s Holiday on Ice is now located in Columbiana Centre’s mall parking lot.

It is open now through Monday, January 21st.

The ice skating rink will be located outside of the mall at 155 Columbiana Circle and will operate at the following dates and times:

Now – Mon, Jan 21: 5pm – 10pm

The times are as follows:

Sunday: 1pm-9pm

Monday-Thursday: 4pm-9pm

Friday: 4pm-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

