Seismic airgun blasting lawsuit

Charleston, SC (WOLO) —Several environmental groups are suing the federal government over the authorization of seismic airgun blasting. Airgun blasting is used to search for oil and gas below the ocean’s surface.

The groups say the blasting can harm marine life.

The lawsuit is directed at the National Marine and Fisheries Service for issuing air gun blasting permits to five companies in November.

The permits allow the companies to conduct airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean.

The suit claims this violates the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the endangered species act, and the national environmental policy act.

The lawsuit is backed by Congressman-Elect Joe Cunningham.

President Trump Issued an Executive Order in April 2017 to expedite seismic airgun blasting.