Sunset Boulevard shut down due to natural gas leak, some businesses evacuated, say police

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police say a natural gas leak has shut down all lanes of Sunset Boulevard US/378 near Old Cherokee Road. Lexington Police say drivers need to avoid the area.

UPDATE- According to Lexington County, SCE&G crews are on scene and have secured the leak.

Outbound lanes on Sunset to 1-20 expected to open soon.

Inbound lanes toward Lexington will remain closed until further notice.

 

According to Lexington Police, the following businesses are being evacuated due to the natural gas leak at the 5400 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378:

Ruby Tuesday

Synovus Bank

NTB Tire

Security Federal Bank

Office Depot

First Community Bank

Smashburger

Vitamin Shop

Mattress Firm

Marcos Pizza

