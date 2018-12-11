Sunset Boulevard shut down due to natural gas leak, some businesses evacuated, say police

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police say a natural gas leak has shut down all lanes of Sunset Boulevard US/378 near Old Cherokee Road. Lexington Police say drivers need to avoid the area.

UPDATE- According to Lexington County, SCE&G crews are on scene and have secured the leak.

Outbound lanes on Sunset to 1-20 expected to open soon.

Inbound lanes toward Lexington will remain closed until further notice.

A natural gas leak in Lexington has forced the evacuation of 10 businesses on Sunset Blvd. After school pickup also impacted at Lexington Middle School and River Bluff High. pic.twitter.com/Hu01NCCAFy — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) December 11, 2018

According to Lexington Police, the following businesses are being evacuated due to the natural gas leak at the 5400 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378:

Ruby Tuesday

Synovus Bank

NTB Tire

Security Federal Bank

Office Depot

First Community Bank

Smashburger

Vitamin Shop

Mattress Firm

Marcos Pizza