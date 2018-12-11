Traffic Update on Sunset Boulevard: One inbound lane reopens after gas leak

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington Police, one inbound lane of the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard/US 378 has reopened, along with all outbound lanes.

Police say congestion will continue Tuesday evening due to the high volume of traffic. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes.

Sunset Boulevard was shut down around 3:30pm Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard.

At one point all lanes were blocked.

Previous story:

Lexington Police say a natural gas leak has shut down all lanes of Sunset Boulevard US/378 near Old Cherokee Road. Lexington Police say drivers need to avoid the area.

UPDATE- According to Lexington County, SCE&G crews are on scene and have secured the leak.

Outbound lanes on Sunset to 1-20 expected to open soon.

Inbound lanes toward Lexington will remain closed until further notice.

A natural gas leak in Lexington has forced the evacuation of 10 businesses on Sunset Blvd. After school pickup also impacted at Lexington Middle School and River Bluff High. pic.twitter.com/Hu01NCCAFy — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) December 11, 2018

According to Lexington Police, the following businesses are being evacuated due to the natural gas leak at the 5400 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378:

Ruby Tuesday

Synovus Bank

NTB Tire

Security Federal Bank

Office Depot

First Community Bank

Smashburger

Vitamin Shop

Mattress Firm

Marcos Pizza