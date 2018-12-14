Palmetto Health Children’s hospital brings holiday cheer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —-Part of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital was turned into a parade route Friday morning.

The staff over at Palmetto Health turned hospital beds into floats and members of USC’s Dance Marathon Team showed off their moves to the delight of the children and their families. Employees say it’s the least they can do for the children.

In addition to the entertainment of the parade, kids were given games, books and toys, donated by community partners, such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities.