USC commit Pickens named South Carolina’s “Mr. Football”, Shrine Bowl ends in tie
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks commit Zach Pickens was named “Mr. Football” for the state of South Carolina on Saturday, the same day the five-star defensive lineman posted seven tackles and ran for a team-best 37 yards rushing in a 10-10 tie at the Shrine Bowl.
North Carolina and South Carolina’s best high school players met at Wofford, but the game ended in a draw because rules state there is no overtime for the exhibition game.
Pickens earned Mr. Football honors at the other All-Star game happening in the Palmetto State, named during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl in Conway. He’s the second-straight USC commit to earn the honor, following Fort Dorchester QB Dakereon Johnson.
Here are the past Mr. Football recipients:
1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina
1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson
1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State
1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina
1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech
2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson
2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina
2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa
2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State
2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy
2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia ,
2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State
2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern
2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina
2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina
2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina
2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina
2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia
2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia
2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest
2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson
2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison
2017 Dakereon Joyner, QB Fort Dorchester South Carolina