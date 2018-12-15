USC commit Pickens named South Carolina’s “Mr. Football”, Shrine Bowl ends in tie

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks commit Zach Pickens was named “Mr. Football” for the state of South Carolina on Saturday, the same day the five-star defensive lineman posted seven tackles and ran for a team-best 37 yards rushing in a 10-10 tie at the Shrine Bowl.

North Carolina and South Carolina’s best high school players met at Wofford, but the game ended in a draw because rules state there is no overtime for the exhibition game.

Pickens earned Mr. Football honors at the other All-Star game happening in the Palmetto State, named during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl in Conway. He’s the second-straight USC commit to earn the honor, following Fort Dorchester QB Dakereon Johnson.

Here are the past Mr. Football recipients:

1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina

1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson

1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State

1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina

1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech

2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson

2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina

2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa

2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State

2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy

2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia ,

2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State

2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern

2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina

2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina

2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina

2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina

2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia

2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia

2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest

2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson

2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison

2017 Dakereon Joyner, QB Fort Dorchester South Carolina