Gamecocks pick up three-star OL commitment Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks picked up another big commitment for the class of 2019 Monday afternoon.

Jakai Moore, a versatile offensive lineman out of Virginia, chose USC over Penn State at an announcement in front of family and friends at Patriot High School in Nokesville.

I want to thank all my coaching staff from Patriot High School, Manassas Park, and AAU who have all Impacted me, My family for always providing and being there for me. I am very excited to say I will be Committing to the University Of South Carolina.????⚪️???????????? #Spursup pic.twitter.com/DhYS7ewlTu — Jakai Moore (@jdamonsa) December 17, 2018

Moore’s commitment gives USC four offensive line commitments in the class.