Gas prices drop ahead of Christmas travel season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Santa may be bringing the gift of lower gas prices this Christmas.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbia have dropped 3.5 cents per gallon over the last week.

Drivers in the midlands are paying an average of $1.96 a gallon. ABC Columbia scouted out some prices in Irmo as low as $1.89 a gallon.

The national average is down nearly a nickel at $2.36 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

If youa are travelling this Christmas, here’s a look at the prices at the pump around the state, according to GasBuddy.

Spartanburg- $1.94/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.

Augusta- $2.05/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.12/g.

South Carolina- $2.05/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.