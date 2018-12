Lower gas prices greet drivers this Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Santa is bringing a dip in prices at the pump this Christmas.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices in Columbia have fallen 4 cents a gallon in the last week.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $1.93 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

The national average has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon to $2.31/g, according to GasBuddy.