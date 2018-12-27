Clemson’s Lawrence, Galloway, and Giella officially suspended for Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, TX – Clemson athletic director Dan Radacovich released the following statement Thursday night in the lead up to the Tigers’ appearance in the Cotton Bowl and the status of their three players facing suspension for a failed banned substance test.

“This evening, Clemson Athletics received confirmation from the NCAA of suspensions for tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, all three of whom will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. The athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals.”

Lawrence, a first-team All-ACC selection this season, and his two teammates were waiting on the results of their B-sample urine test, after the first one provided showed traces of a muscle growth substance, ostarine. The No. 2 Tigers were preparing to play No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday in the semifinals without the three players in question since news was released on Monday.