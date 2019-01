Interfaith Harmony in South Carolina in the New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Out of the State House, a gathering of faith based groups in the Midlands will celebrate harmony in the New Year.

Last week, The Interfaith Partners joined to promote the cultural diversity of religious events in Columbia and across the state.

Interfaith Harmony month includes events like the Buddhist New Year and the Christian faith, MLK event, at Ascension Lutheran.