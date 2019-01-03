Consumer experts: Gas Prices lowest since 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You may have seen them around town and are probably enjoying it too, gas prices are now the lowest they have been since 2017, according to GasBuddy.
The national average is $2.25 a gallon, while here in South Carolina the average is $1.85.
And in some parts of South Carolina you can even find places as low as $1.65 per gallon.

President Donald Trump tweeting out, taking credit for the drops saying “do you think it’s just luck that gas prices are so low, and falling? low gas prices are like another tax cut”.

 

