Gas Prices still below $2 a gallon in New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump are still below $2 a gallon in the New Year.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbia have dropped 3.3 cents in the last week, with drivers paying an average$1.90 a gallon.

South Car0lina drivers are paying nearly 25 cents less in the new year, than back in November.

The national average has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon to $2.25, according to GasBuddy.