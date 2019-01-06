Man identified in fatal shooting outside child’s party in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Officials have identified the man who was shot and killed after an argument outside a child’s birthday party.

Justin B. Archie,30, died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital from gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The shooting happened Saturday at 1:00p.m. at the Little gym off Rosewood Drive.

Witnesses say Archie was initially armed with a knife and made threats prior to retrieving a handgun from his vehicle. Archie is accused of discharging the firearm at the man he argued with, who in turn returned fire resulting in the fatal injury.

Columbia police say after interviewing several witnesses and consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the shooting death has been deemed an act of self-defense; therefore no charges will be filed in the case.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.