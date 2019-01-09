Mother accused of leaving body of newborn in diaper box in court

Chesterfield, SC (WOLO) — A judge is awaiting a mental evaluation on a South Carolina mother accused of killing her infant child and putting her body in a diaper box.

According to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Breanna Lewis made an appearance at the Chesterfield County courthouse this week for a bond hearing in connection with charges in her daughter’s death.

Lewis was arrested last May and initially charged with improper disposal of human remains and filing a false police report after her daughter, Harlee Lewis, was found dead in Chesterfield County. Lewis was later charged with homicide by child abuse.

