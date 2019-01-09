Watch: SC Governor Henry McMaster takes oath of office at Inauguration

COLUMBIA,S C (WOLO)– It is official. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster officially took the oath of office on the steps of the State House Wednesday. He officially begins his first full term in office.

The Oath of Office was delivered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty on the steps of the Northside of the State House.

Pamela Evette was sworn-in as the South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor.

Also at Wednesday’s Gubernatorial Inauguration, a procession of former Governor ‘s took place.

Former Governors Dick Riley, David Beasley, Jim Hodges, Mark Sanford, and Nikki Haley all appeared at the Inauguration and ceremoniously paraded down the steps of the State House.