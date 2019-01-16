Gervais and Blossom Street Bridges reopen after river search for possible jumper

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The search continues for a someone who possibly jumped into the Congaree River.

Both the Blossom and Gervais Street bridges are now reopen, according to officials helping with the search.

The bridges reopened shortly before noon.

The Columbia Police Department said they were assisting the West Columbia Police Department with traffic issues in the area.

The Columbia Fire Department confirms rescue crews began searching the river after receiving reports that someone jumped off of the Gervais Street bridge.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Gervais Street Bridge & Blossom Street Bridge have both reopened to traffic.@SCDNR & SLED are continuing search for reported jumper in the Congaree River. Helicopter is providing support with aerial search of the river. pic.twitter.com/6uWZiLL3Aq — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 16, 2019

No one has been found in the river at this point.

