Gervais and Blossom Street Bridges reopen after river search for possible jumper

Rob Dew, Crysty Vaughan, Kimberlei Davis,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The search continues for a someone who possibly jumped into the Congaree River.

Both the Blossom and Gervais Street bridges are now reopen, according to officials helping with the search.

The bridges reopened shortly before noon.

The Columbia Police Department said they were assisting the West Columbia Police Department with traffic issues in the area.

The Columbia Fire Department confirms rescue crews began searching the river after receiving reports that someone jumped off of the Gervais Street bridge.

No one has been found in the river at this point.

ABC Columbia will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, Richland
