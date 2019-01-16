SC Cooking: Governor names Chef Ambassador

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced his pick for the 20-19 South Carolina Chef Ambassador program.

Every year, a Chef Ambassador is selected from the state’s four regions– the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee, and the Lowcountry.

This years chefs include Brandon Carter from Blufton, Marc Collins from Charleston, Tonya Harrison from Greenville, and Kelley Vogelheim from Florence.

Jessica Shellato from the Spotted Salamander in Columbia was selected to represent the Midlands.

The Chef Ambassador program is meant to promote South Carolina’s authentic culinary experiences

and encourage people to shop local for their food.