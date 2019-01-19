Get your crime fighting on! Batman, Superman invade Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– From Batman to The Hulk, Super Heroes are invading Columbia.

The Hall of Heroes BlockBuster Exhibit opens Sat., Jan. 19th at the South Carolina State Museum.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jared Glover from the State Museum about all the activities visitors can expect to see.

Families can take photos with many famous superheroes like The Hulk, Batman and Superman!

According to the State Museum, the interactive exhibit features, Batman, Superman, the Hulk and more explores the history and science behind America’s superhero obsession. Guests will journey through themed environments as they immerse themselves in the world of heroes, crime-fighters, gadgets and more. There are surprises around each corner as guests will get to test their own super abilities at a variety of interactive stations. Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.

