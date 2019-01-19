Mayor Benjamin to deliver State of City address

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced his plans to deliver the State of the City address.

The Mayor will outline his plans for the new year in the address on January 29, 2019.

WHO:          Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia

 

WHEN:        Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

 

WHERE:      University of South Carolina School of Law, Karen Williams Courtroom, 1525 Senate St. Columbia, SC 29201

                   

WHAT: Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will deliver the 2019 State of the City address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the University of South Carolina School of Law, 1525 Senate St. 

Categories: Local News, Politics
