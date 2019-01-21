Police: Bluff Rd. Crash being investigated as DUI
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have arrested a man suspected of DUI after a weekend accident near Bluff Road and I-77.
Investigators say 34-year-old Kenneth Smith hit two people over the weekend.
According to officials, Smith hit a motorcycle from behind, at a stop light, that victim suffered a serious leg injury.
Authorities say Smith also struck a truck driver, who suffered from minor injuries.
Columbia Police say when Smith is released from the hospital he is expected to be charged with Felony DUI.