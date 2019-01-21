Suspect in Fatal Shooting Behind Bars: Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

33 year old Roderick Cornelius is facing numerous charges, including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession by a convicted felon, say Police.

Investigators say on Saturday, Cornelius shot 29 year old Darren Calhoun in the upper body. Calhoun later died from his injuries, say police.

The shooting happened Saturday on Ripplemeyer Avenue, say Columbia Police.