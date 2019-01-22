Gas prices on the rise in the Midlands

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You may have seen gas prices inch downward over the new year, but prices at the pump are once again rising.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in the midlands are now 6.2 cents higher than last week.

Drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $1.96 a gallon.

The national average is $2.24, according to GasBuddy.

Here is a list, from Gas Buddy, on gas prices across the state:
Spartanburg- $1.90/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.90/g.
Augusta- $1.98/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.95/g.
South Carolina- $1.96/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.94/g.

