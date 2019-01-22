You can see the Oscars in February on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) (ABC NEWS)– We are gearing up for the Oscars right here on ABC Columbia.

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning and ABC carried the exciting moment live.

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross presented the nominations from Los Angeles on behalf of the “Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Aciences.”

The nominees for best picture are: “A Star is Born,” ”Roma,” ”Green Book,” ”The Favourite,” ”Black Panther,” ”BlackkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Vice.”

Of course, there are many more categories, and nominations.

For a full look at the nominations just click https://www.oscars.org/

You can catch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 24th at 8 p.m on ABC Columbia.