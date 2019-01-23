Live update: Expectations of Governor McMaster’s State of the State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his first State of the State address as a full term elected governor of South Carolina.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is live at the State House with expectations for tonight’s address, set for 7pm.

“Governor Henry McMaster will lay out his vision of what he thinks the government in South Carolina needs to do, that expands from education to taxes.

This is McMaster’s second State of the State since taking over when then-Governor Nikki Haley was appointed as UN Ambassador in early 20-17.

McMaster won his own four-year term two months ago in November.

The republican governor’s address is expected to expand on themes from McMaster’s inauguration speech and his budget proposal, which is to give more money to improve education and a rebate to taxpayers.”

