State of the City address set for January 29th in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has announced his plans to deliver the State of the City address.

The Mayor will outline his plans for the new year in the address on January 29, 2019.

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: University of South Carolina School of Law, Karen Williams Courtroom, 1525 Senate St. Columbia, SC 29201

