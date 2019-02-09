City Officials host Lunch with a planner, grab some food and chat!

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab a lunch and meet with a city planner.  City of Columbia officials are hosting ” lunch with a planner”, as part of Columbia Compass, the ten-year update to the City of Columbia’s comprehensive plan.

Officials say the 12 to 18-month project will result in a plan that the City’s residents citizens and policy makers can use as a blueprint to help navigate the future.

City officials released the following information about Lunch with a Planner:

Please bring a bag lunch and join us on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 12 – 1pm on the South East Corner of Lincoln and Gervais, Experience Columbia SC visitors center to discuss the Population within the City of Columbia.

*In case of inclement weather, the lunch will be relocated to the Planning Division conference room, 1136 Washington St., 3rd floor.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHAT: Lunch with a Planner – Population

WHEN: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm

WHERE: South East Corner of Lincoln & Gervais Streets, Experience Columbia SC visitors center

WHO: Open to the public – bring a bag lunch or coffee, and come prepared to chat!

