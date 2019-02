SC Emergency Leaders Receive National Recognition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has been recognized for maintaining its National Accreditation status.

SC EMD received an award from the Emergency Management Accreditation program on Thursday.

South Carolina is one of 36 states with a nationally accredited emergency management program and has maintained accredited status since 2008, according to officials.

The official plaque was presented to SC EMD Director Kim Stenson by Governor Henry McMaster.