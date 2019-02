Crews respond to structure fire on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-Multiple emergency crews are responding to an abandoned structure fire in Lexington.

Officials say the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard have been shut down as a result.

4900 Sunset Blvd block shut down due to abandoned structure fire. No injuries reported. Multiple crews responding. Hose lines across roadway. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DFfWgghYXS — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) February 18, 2019

No injuries reported. Hose lines across roadway.

Officials urge residents to seek an alternate route.